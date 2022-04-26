Cooler and Drier Weather, Weekend Showers Return

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Skies will clear overnight as a cooler and drier air mass builds in behind the departing cold front. Temperatures will take a dip back into the 40s, setting us up for a chilly start on Wednesday morning.

For Wednesday through Friday, we’re looking at a beautiful stretch of weather with highs in the 70s for the Upstate, with upper 60s and lower 70s for the mountains. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s. Clouds increase a bit more for the end of the week as temperatures increase.

Heading into the weekend it gets a bit warmer, but it looks like shower and storm chances increase, especially into Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

It appears the shower and storm chances could linger into early next week with mild temperatures, in the 70s, and 80s.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.