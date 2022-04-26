Coroner: Man dies following chase involving Upstate deputies

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that an Upstate man died following a chase this afternoon.

Deputies said the incident began when they tried to pull over a U-Haul truck on Asheville Highway at around 2:20 p.m. According to deputies, the driver refused to stop, and they were forced to pursue. The chase ended when the truck pulled into the Villa Apartments near Asheville Highway and John Dodd Road.

According to deputies, the driver was taken into custody. However, the passenger fled into the backyard of a residence on Bondale Road. Soon after he was taken into custody, deputies said he became unresponsive. CPR and several doses of Narcan were administered until EMS officials arrived. Despite further life-preserving efforts, the man soon passed away.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the man as 55-year-old Richard Scott Turner from Cowpens, SC.

According to Clevenger, Turner was pronounced dead at 3:12 p.m. He added that a forensic autopsy and toxicology analysis is scheduled for 4-26-22

Deputies said the Sheriff’s Office immediately notified the State Law Enforcement Division, and they took over the investigation.

