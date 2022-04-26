Deputies investigating Greenville County stabbing
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a stabbing on Tuesday afternoon.
Dispatchers said a stabbing call came from Old Pelzer Road just before 3:15 p.m.
According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, one person was stabbed after an altercation. Deputies said they located several people involved and a person of interest has been detained.
A neighbor sent FOX Carolina a photo of multiple deputies including a K-9 unit on scene.
The stabbing victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
