Advertisement

Deputies searching for Rutherford Co. man missing nearly 2 weeks

Wayne Gabaree
Wayne Gabaree(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Wayne Michael Gabaree was last seen on Old Ross Road on Apr. 13. He was wearing a red plaid shirt, gray undershirt and jeans.

Gabaree is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 260 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.

MORE NEWS: Business owner trying to track down couple in waterfall engagement photo

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Driver detained near Greenwood Mall
VIDEO: Robbery suspect detained at restaurant after trying to flee scene, police say
Dr. Russell Howard
Longtime Byrnes High coach named athletic director
An investigation is underway.
Police respond to Greenville County school after airsoft gun found
Generic alligator photo
DNR says Lake Hartwell gator pic is a hoax