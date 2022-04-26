Deputies searching for Rutherford Co. man missing nearly 2 weeks

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Wayne Michael Gabaree was last seen on Old Ross Road on Apr. 13. He was wearing a red plaid shirt, gray undershirt and jeans.

Gabaree is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 260 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.

