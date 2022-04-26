Advertisement

Deputies seize variety of drugs and firearms during recent patrol

Items seized in Anderson County during a recent patrol
Items seized in Anderson County during a recent patrol(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office that deputies seized an array of items and served multiple warrants during a recent saturation patrol.

Deputies said they conducted the patrol on April 22 to try and improve a certain location in Anderson County. During the eight-hour patrol, deputies said they gave 140 contacts/warnings, wrote 6 tickets and arrested 17 people. They added that also served 3 warrants and attempted to serve 49 others.

According to deputies, they also seized the following items during the patrol.

  • $10,000 in cash
  • 7 firearms
  • 1 stolen firearm
  • 283 grams of marijuana
  • 8 grams of methamphetamine
  • 2 grams of cocaine

More news: Deputies investigating Greenville County stabbing

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A look at the scene where deputies are investigating a stabbing incident
Deputies investigating Greenville County stabbing
Stabbing scene on Old Pelzer Road.
Deputies investigate Greenville County stabbing
Authorities said Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was cited for bringing a gun to an airport.
N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at airport
Driver detained near Greenwood Mall
VIDEO: Armed robbery suspect detained in Greenwood