Deputies seize variety of drugs and firearms during recent patrol

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office that deputies seized an array of items and served multiple warrants during a recent saturation patrol.

Deputies said they conducted the patrol on April 22 to try and improve a certain location in Anderson County. During the eight-hour patrol, deputies said they gave 140 contacts/warnings, wrote 6 tickets and arrested 17 people. They added that also served 3 warrants and attempted to serve 49 others.

According to deputies, they also seized the following items during the patrol.

$10,000 in cash

7 firearms

1 stolen firearm

283 grams of marijuana

8 grams of methamphetamine

2 grams of cocaine

More news: Deputies investigating Greenville County stabbing

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.