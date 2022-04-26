Deputies seize variety of drugs and firearms during recent patrol
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office that deputies seized an array of items and served multiple warrants during a recent saturation patrol.
Deputies said they conducted the patrol on April 22 to try and improve a certain location in Anderson County. During the eight-hour patrol, deputies said they gave 140 contacts/warnings, wrote 6 tickets and arrested 17 people. They added that also served 3 warrants and attempted to serve 49 others.
According to deputies, they also seized the following items during the patrol.
- $10,000 in cash
- 7 firearms
- 1 stolen firearm
- 283 grams of marijuana
- 8 grams of methamphetamine
- 2 grams of cocaine
