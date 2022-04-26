Egg shortage impacting Upstate businesses

PICKENS CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Egg prices are on the rise.

An outbreak of the bird flu is causing a shortage of eggs across the country.

The Sweetery is a staple in Anderson and is battling a shortage of a product they need.

“Eggs are a big part of our business, so it’s a shock to have to adjust our baking schedules,” said Manager Ryan Jarahian.

The bakery and deli uses anywhere from 200 to 600 eggs each day and usually pays 40 dollars for a case.

“At one point, we were paying close to 90 dollars a case of eggs. Which is the highest I’ve ever seen it,” said Jarahian.

Over 31 million birds have been affected, but none in South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

At Muse Egg Farm in Liberty, they have all their chickens tested twice a year for the Avian Flu.

“You need to keep your chickens away from wild birds and other poultry because it could make them very sick, and they could die. And if they get (Avian Influenza), they have to put it down,” explained Owner Melissa Muse.

The family-run farm works to make sure their more than 200 chickens stay healthy.

They are also seeing a boom in business, selling three times as many eggs and chicks since March as they did all of last year.

“Buy from your local farm if the prices are too high to buy because local farms need their support,” said Muse.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.