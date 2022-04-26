Former NC Rep. Moore leaving behind bid to return to House

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A former North Carolina state House member who pleaded guilty in 2019 after a campaign finance investigation says he’s leaving behind his General Assembly return bid a few weeks before the primary.

Former Rep. Rodney Moore of Mecklenburg County announced over the weekend that he was going to withdraw his candidacy for a House seat.

The Democrat served in the House from 2011 through 2018. He told The Charlotte Observer that he’s dealt with health problems in recent weeks.

Moore was indicted in 2019 after an investigation found his committee has failed to report more than $140,000 in contributions and expenditures. He ultimately pleaded guilty to one count.

