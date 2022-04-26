Homegrown mission to feed others grows bigger

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Since last month, Taneka Miller has fed hundreds of meals to strangers and acquaintances by reaching into her own pocketbook and relying on her cooking skills. Miller said she felt a calling to help the community.

“God asked me, ‘How can you bless somebody today?’” Miller told FOX Carolina. “I said ‘I’m going to give away food because that’s what I do.’”

Miller has been cooking and serving free, home-cooked meals at Golden View Baptist Church on designated Tuesday evenings. Her goal is to do this every other week.

“I know there’s a need out there,” Miller said. “The first time I decided to do this, I posted it on Facebook and it was shared 500 times.”

When Miller held the first food giveaway in her neighborhood, more people showed up than she anticipated. She ended up buying food from McDonald’s so that everyone got something to eat. Since then, she said the number of people who show up to eat has nearly doubled, and she has not run out of food.”

“That’s definitely God because you can’t outdo God,” Miller said.

Miller notifies the public about upcoming Tuesday meal giveaways through Facebook. Her daughter, Bella, named the effort “Operation Spread Love through Food.”

“Food is my love language,” Miller said. “If I love you, I’m gonna feed you.”

