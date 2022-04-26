Advertisement

Longtime Byrnes High coach named athletic director

Dr. Russell Howard
Dr. Russell Howard(Spartanburg District Five)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District Five Schools named the new athletic director for Byrnes High School on Tuesday.

The district board unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Russell Howard to the AD position. For 26 years, Howard has worked at Byrnes High School.

He left the district briefly from 2006 to 2008 to serve as the athletic director at Greenville High School.

“I’m extremely honored to be given this wonderful opportunity,” Howard said. “Byrnes High School has a rich tradition, not just in athletics, but also in academics. We’re a strong school district in many ways, and the reason we’re so strong is because of this wonderful community.”

