Police respond to Greenville County school after airsoft gun found

An investigation is underway.
An investigation is underway.(MGN)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a high school student is being disciplined after an airsoft gun was found on Tuesday.

Simpsonville Police Department responded to Hillcrest High School after a student reported seeing the gun in another student’s backpack.

A spokesperson for the school district said the student will not be charged but will be disciplined according to the district’s behavior code.

