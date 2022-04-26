Police respond to Greenville County school after airsoft gun found

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a high school student is being disciplined after an airsoft gun was found on Tuesday.

Simpsonville Police Department responded to Hillcrest High School after a student reported seeing the gun in another student’s backpack.

A spokesperson for the school district said the student will not be charged but will be disciplined according to the district’s behavior code.

