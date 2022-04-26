Preventing another Woodruff Road: Upstate cities talk new partnership

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Andrew Dufs says making a stop on Woodruff Road is inevitable if you’re a neighbor who lives in the greater Greenville area. He says he and his wife shop along some the busiest stretches often, and that the commute keeps getting longer.

“Just like a lot of areas of Greenville, because of the influx in population, I’ve heard that the traffic is getting much worse on Woodruff Road,” he told FOX Carolina.

Dufs says that he tries to avoid the busy Greenville thoroughfare whenever possible--unsuccessfully.

“People use it every day to go to and from their jobs, and there’s also a lot of stores along it people use,” he said. “So I believe something needs to be done.”

Dufs says he knows SCDOT is in the early stages of a project to help reduce traffic, but adds he’d also like to see some future planning so a situation like this doesn’t happen again.

Officials say they agree.

“We wanted to make sure that we were going to account for those impacts that the road project wasn’t going to be able to deal with directly,” said Keith Brockington, Greenville County’s Planning and Transportation Director.

Brockington says the new city/county partnership is designed to that the step to better plan along Woodruff Road, even after SCDOT’s work is done.

Greenville and Mauldin are working together because their two cities see the most amount of Woodruff Road commuters on a daily basis.

“There are several large properties that still need to be developed, or need to be re-developed,” Brockington said, when asked about what some of the aims in this new partnership are. Their ideas are to safeguard these areas so that they don’t get overrun with new homes or businesses.

And there’s good reason for that.

Brockington says they’ve noticed there are too many side streets (or access points) spilling onto Woodruff Road, to the point where all the cars turning in from parking lots, driveways, etc. are creating a lot more traffic.

“Set the standard, so that there will not be many--if any--new access points,” he said, when asked about a specific action they were considering taking as part of this initiative.

He adds that another big part of the issue is that there are no ordinances on the county’s books right now that call for developers to submit their own infrastructure and traffic plans when building things like new homes.

He says the county is considering passing new laws to demand that of developers who want to build along Woodruff Road--but also in other areas of the county too.

“It is in the realm of possibility and it’s part of what this plan is going to assess,” he said.

