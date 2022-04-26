Report: Carolina out on Mayfield before Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Carolina, who’s interest in Mayfield seemed to spike recently, will not be trading for him before the NFL Draft starts on Thursday night.

The #Panthers are not expected to trade for #Browns QB Baker Mayfield prior to the first round of the NFL Draft, sources say, if they do it at all. Thursday has to play out first, before any other options are considered. Carolina picks No. 6. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2022

Carolina is choosing sixth and may draft a quarterback, they have been linked many times to Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett.

Mayfield remains in limbo with the Browns after the team acquired Deshaun Watson. Quarterback needy teams like Carolina and Seattle could revisit the disgruntled quarterback if they do not draft somebody high this year.

