Report: Carolina out on Mayfield before Draft

Chances remain slim of trade in coming days
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL football...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Carolina, who’s interest in Mayfield seemed to spike recently, will not be trading for him before the NFL Draft starts on Thursday night.

Carolina is choosing sixth and may draft a quarterback, they have been linked many times to Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett.

Mayfield remains in limbo with the Browns after the team acquired Deshaun Watson. Quarterback needy teams like Carolina and Seattle could revisit the disgruntled quarterback if they do not draft somebody high this year.

