Advertisement

Retiring US Rep. Butterfield backs Davis as his successor

Senator Don Davis
Senator Don Davis(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield has endorsed state Sen. Don Davis to become his successor in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District.

The retiring congressman gave Davis on Monday his seal of approval as the May 17 Democratic primary approaches. Three other Democrats are running for the nomination, including former state Sen. Erica Smith.

She also ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2020. Butterfield said Davis “has the legislative experience and is prepared to fight for the Democratic agenda of empowering America’s families and communities.”

Smith has portrayed herself as aligned with the Democratic Party’s liberal wing, promoting an endorsement from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rodney Moore (WBTV file photo)
Former NC Rep. Moore leaving behind bid to return to House
Spartanburg City Council approves location for new complex
Spartanburg City Council approves proposed administrative complex
EXCLUSIVE: McCrae Dowless, key to NC-9 election fraud case, speaks after release from jail
McCrae Dowless’s family says ‘rest of the story’ will be told on election fraud allegations
Speaker of the House Jay Lucas says he won’t run for re-election
SC House to elect next Speaker on April 28