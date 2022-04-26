Shopper at NC grocery store wins $2 million; Powerball jackpot climbs to $454 million

FAYETTVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A shopper who bought a Powerball ticket at a grocery store in Fayetteville won a $2 million prize in Monday night’s drawing, according to the Lottery.

The Lottery said the winner purchased the ticket at the Harris Teeter on Raeford Road in Fayetteville, winning the largest prize nationally in the drawing.

We’re told the $3 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls and captured the Power Play prize on $2 million. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are one and 11.6 million.

Since no one won Monday’s jackpot, the Powerball jackpot climbs to $454 million for Wednesday’s drawing. The Lottery said the odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are one in 292 million.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile app.

MORE NEWS: ‘Deputies must knock’: NC sheriff bans no-knock warrants

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.