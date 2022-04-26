Spartanburg City Council approves proposed administrative complex

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg City Council voted in favor of a resolution that approves the location of an administrative complex for the County and city to use.

According to the resolution, this joint complex will be in the city block where the current City hall is located. This facility will replace City Hall and the County Administration Building. The resolution states that officials envision a 4-6 story building with 180,000 square feet and an adjacent parking structure able to accommodate 500 – 600 vehicles.

The resolution approving this location passed unanimously during a City Council meeting on Monday night.

