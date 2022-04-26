Advertisement

Spartanburg City Council approves proposed administrative complex

Spartanburg City Council approves location for new complex
Spartanburg City Council approves location for new complex(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg City Council voted in favor of a resolution that approves the location of an administrative complex for the County and city to use.

According to the resolution, this joint complex will be in the city block where the current City hall is located. This facility will replace City Hall and the County Administration Building. The resolution states that officials envision a 4-6 story building with 180,000 square feet and an adjacent parking structure able to accommodate 500 – 600 vehicles.

The resolution approving this location passed unanimously during a City Council meeting on Monday night.

More news: Start the week off strong by trying your luck at $421 million Powerball jackpot (foxcarolina.com)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Egg shortage impacting Upstate businesses
Egg shortage impacting Upstate businesses
South Carolina ranks #5 as most dangerous state for biking
South Carolina ranks #5 as most dangerous state for bicyclists
South Carolina ranks #5 as most dangerous state for biking
South Carolina ranks #5 as most dangerous state for bicyclists
A look at the scene following a pursuit in Spartanburg County
Coroner: Man dies following chase involving Upstate deputies