Spartanburg County looking to fill more than 70 jobs at career fair

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Looking to start a new career? Spartanburg County officials say they have plenty of opportunities.

The second county-wide job fair is happening today at the Cleveland Park Event Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We checked the online postings and found the county has more than 70 positions currently open.

County spokesperson Scottie Kay Blackwell said they encourage job applicants to dress professionally and bring a resume.

Many departments will be on-site, including the Sheriff’s Office, Detention Center, 911, Parks & Recreation, Assessor’s Office, Solicitor’s Office, Roads & Bridges, Solid Waste and Facilities Maintenance.

This time, Blackwell said, they will have laptops available so attendees can apply for jobs at the event.

Mendi Just, now a detention facility deputy, got hired at the first job fair in December. She said she was hesitant to apply for the job at first, but talking with the recruiters in-person at the fair convinced her it was the right choice.

“Now’s your chance,” Just said. “We have such a huge shortage right now. We are looking for not only good officers, but officers with great integrity. You have to have that in order to make this career succeed.”

To view the available positions, click here.

