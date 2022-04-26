Suspect charged after trying to grab deputy’s gun during struggle

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that an Upstate man is facing attempted murder charges after a struggle with deputies on Sunday, April 24.

Deputies said the incident began when they were informed that Timothy Dunn, a suspect wanted for Use Without Consent, was seen near Highway 9. Deputies responded to the scene and were told by a woman that Dunn was sitting in the backseat of a Honda with the woman’s daughter.

According to deputies, Dunn was a suspect in several other cases and possibly violent, so they tried to wait for backup. However, he began to get out of the car, and deputies went over to speak to him. Dunn initially told them that his name was not Dunn, but deputies recognized him from a previous photo.

Deputies said Dunn then tried to get out of the car and run, so they were forced to grab him and press him against the door. Dunn allegedly began to struggle and broke away before a deputy eventually took him down to the ground.

While on the ground, the deputy lost his hold on Dunn, and he was able to get to his feet. Dunn then supposedly grabbed the deputy’s gun in the holster and tried to pull it away from him. The deputy grabbed his gun and began hitting Dunn to prevent him from getting the firearm.

According to deputies, Dunn gave up on trying to get the weapon and started to run away. Thankfully, one of Dunn’s family members grabbed him and prevented him from leaving. Once deputies attempted to control him, he struggled again, so a deputy deployed his taser. Thankfully, the deputy was then able to take Dunn into custody with the help of a nearby bystander and officer.

Dunn was transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center and charged with, Use of Vehicle without Consent, Resisting Arrest with Assault, Reckless Driving, Hit & Run involving an Unattended vehicle and Grand Larceny less than $10,000. He was also charged with Attempted Murder for trying to grab the deputy’s weapon.

