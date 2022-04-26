Synchronous firefly viewing in Great Smoky Mountains coming in June

GATLINBURG, T.N. (FOX Carolina) - The Great Smoky Mountain National Park will host the annual synchronous firefly viewing opportunity at Elmont Campground in June.

The park said thousands of visitors gather near Elmont to observe the naturally occurring phenomenon of Photinus carolinus, a firefly species that flashes synchronously.

This year, visitors will be able to view the fireflies starting Friday, June 3 through Friday, June 10.

Since 2006, access to the Elmont area has been limited during the eight days of predicted peak activity in order to reduce traffic congestion and provide a safe viewing experience for visitors that minimizes disturbance to these unique fireflies during the peak mating period, according to the park.

We’re told the public can apply for the limited viewing opportunity by entering a lottery for a vehicle pass here. The lottery opens for vehicle pass applications on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. through Tuesday, May 3 at 10 a.m.

The park said a total of 800 vehicle passes, 100 per night, will be issued through the lottery process. Results of the lottery will be available by Friday, May 13.

During the viewing period, access to Elkmont will be restricted after 4 p.m. to passenger vehicles with a parking pass, registered campers staying at the Elkmont Campground, or backcountry campers with a valid permit. Visitors are not allowed to walk or ride bicycles on the Elkmont entrance road or Jakes Creek Road after 4:00 p.m. due to safety concerns.

For more information on the firefly viewing, click here.

