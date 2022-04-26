Advertisement

Two drivers taken to hospital after chase ends in crash

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a suspect led deputies on a chase that ended in a crash on Tuesday.

Deputies said they responded to a Marathon gas station at SC 290 and I-85 after they were told that a wanted suspect was possibly there in a dark-colored Ford Ranger that appeared to be spray painted. The suspect, Samith Ung, was wanted for Grand Larceny, False information, and Violation of an Order of Protection.

Once deputies arrived, they spotted a similar Ford Ranger pulling out of the parking lot. According to deputies, they tried to pull the vehicle over, but Ung refused to stop. Ung then allegedly led deputies on a chase that ended when he crashed into another driver at the intersection of SC 29 and Highway 80. Ung and the other driver were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another woman whose car was hit after the initial wreck was also checked out by EMS. However, she was not taken to the hospital.

Deputies said the investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will update this story as it develops.

