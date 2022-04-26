Advertisement

Upstate woman indicted for stealing medication from patient, AG says

FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.(Mark Lennihan | AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A nurse from Seneca has been indicted for stealing medication from a patient at a Greenville County rehab facility, according to the South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

We’re told the nurse, 28-year-old Brianna Michelle Hunt, worked at Poinsett Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Greenville. On March 21, a report came into the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office saying Hunt allegedly was entrusted with controlled substances and that Hunt stole Oxycodone prescribed to a resident at the facility.

Attorney General Wilson said on April 19, Hunt was indicted by a Greenville County Grand Jury for theft of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and a breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

Theft of a controlled substance is a felony and upon conviction, has a penalty of more than five years in prison or a fine of $5,000 max, officials said. Unlawful possession of a controlled substance is a misdemeanor and upon conviction, has a penalty of no more than two years in prison or a fine of $5,000 max. Breach of trust with fraudulent intent (less than $2,000) is a misdemeanor and upon conviction, has a penalty of no more than thirty days in prison or a fine of $1,000 max.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

Drive-by shooting near Upstate ball field
