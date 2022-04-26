Advertisement

VIDEO: Driver detained at restaurant after fleeing from incident at Greenwood Mall

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a man is in custody following reports of a robbery in progress near the Greenwood Mall.

Officers responding located a car that matched the description by a caller leaving the scene of the incident, according to the department. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver tried to flee but was quickly stopped.

A witness was eating her food in her car when she caught the driver being detained by officers at Chick-fil-a on video.

We’re told officers are currently investigating to determine exactly what took place.

Police mentioned that the public is not in danger at this time.

