‘American Idol’ star Caleb Kennedy to appear before judge Thursday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former “American Idol” contestant Caleb Kennedy is expected to appear before a judge in a hearing Thursday.

Kennedy, 17, who is charged with DUI in the crash killing 54-year-old Larry Parris, was in court on March 10 but the bond hearing was continued by a judge due to information being unavailable.

Kennedy’s attorney presented a medical record from the day of the crash showing blood alcohol results and urine results from Kennedy, but the full toxicology report was not yet available.

We’re told Judge Knie will preside over the hearing at 9:30 a.m.

Kennedy will remain at the jail and attend virtually.

Larry Duane Parris, his daughter Kelsi and wife Donna. (Provided by family)

