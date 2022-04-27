Asheville PD looking for six suspects for larceny, other crimes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is looking for six suspects with open warrants for larceny and other crimes.

The department said the warrants were recently taken out for crimes that were committed over the past few months in various locations in Asheville.

The following suspects are wanted by police:

Alex Andrew Ranney, 29, is wanted for felony larceny. He is believed to be homeless and frequents downtown and the South Tunnel Road area.

Patrick Michael Rogers, 37, is wanted for 10 open warrants that include shoplifting, larceny, and 2nd Degree Trespassing. He is believed to be homeless and frequents downtown.

Austin Andrew Enderle, 24, has two open warrants for larceny of a motor vehicle.

Austin K. Geddings, 25, is wanted for larceny of a merchant. He is believed to be homeless and frequents downtown.

Jesse Lee Smith, 33, is wanted for felony larceny.

Adam Ryan Clark, 37, is wanted for felony larceny. His last known address was in Candler.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

MORE NEWS: ‘American Idol’ star Caleb Kennedy to appear before judge Thursday

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.