Advertisement

Atlanta’s Usher meets his doppelganger and it has Twitter freaking out

Atlanta's Usher meets his doppleganger Tee Morant
Atlanta's Usher meets his doppleganger Tee Morant
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta-based music icon has finally met his doppelganger and it has the social media world buzzing. During an NBA playoffs game, an uncanny resemblance was spotted courtside.

Singer-songwriter Usher was sitting on the sidlelines watching the Grizzlies and Timberwolves and right alongside him wearing an eerily similar black shirt and shades was Ja Morant’s dad: Tee Morant.

People on Twitter couldn’t help but point out how much the two look alike after Morant and Usher were featured on a “Look-Alike” camera during timeout.

Even Usher found his twin moment amusing tweeting he “had to see what the hype was about.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jamoris Boyd, 11
Missing 11-year-old in Greenville found, safe, police say
Crews are in the process of paving Augusta Road.
GETTING ANSWERS: Augusta Road follow-up
Police searching for driver of a Mustang after a shooting in Anderson.
Police search for driver of Mustang after shots fired on I-85
Marcus Allen Wright, 33 and Christopher Preston Young, 32
Two arrested, one wanted after Spartanburg Co. drug bust
Samir Shank
Greenville man sentenced for hitting officer with stolen car