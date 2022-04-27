Advertisement

Deputies arrest Upstate mom for calling 911 one too many times

(WHSV)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother in Spartanburg County has been arrested after calling 911 on her son one too many times early Wednesday morning according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home in Inman just before midnight on Tuesday. Upon arrival, deputies found Karen Lamb, who seemed to be heavily intoxicated, arguing with her 26-year-old son. Lamb told deputies her son brought his girlfriend home after she told him not to.

The son said he and his girlfriend only needed to stay there for the night before returning to New York in the morning, according to deputies. Deputies explained to the mother that due to her son being a resident at the home, he has the right to have guests over. Deputies advised the son and his girlfriend to stay in his room for the remainder of the night to avoid anything further.

We’re told deputies left the scene but were called back to the same house at 12:20 a.m. The same situation happened, deputies explained to Lamb her son has the right to have guests and mentioned that if she continued to call, then enforcement action would be taken.

Deputies were called again at 4:49 a.m. in reference to Lamb calling 911 on her son. Lamb left the home before deputies arrived but when she returned home at 5:17 a.m. , she was placed into custody.

Lamb was arrested for misuse of 911 and booked into the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE NEWS: Mom of woman mauled by dogs expected to see owner in court for first time

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deputy Sheriff Janna Longshore
Newberry County deputy dies of cancer
Mack Lake County Park in Renville County was closed Friday due to flooding.
90% of U.S. cities seeing more intense rainfall
Kyleen Waltman
Mom of woman mauled by dogs expected to see owner in court for first time
Man killed in head-on crash in Cherokee County
Man killed in head-on crash in Cherokee County