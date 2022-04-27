Deputies arrest Upstate mom for calling 911 one too many times

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother in Spartanburg County has been arrested after calling 911 on her son one too many times early Wednesday morning according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home in Inman just before midnight on Tuesday. Upon arrival, deputies found Karen Lamb, who seemed to be heavily intoxicated, arguing with her 26-year-old son. Lamb told deputies her son brought his girlfriend home after she told him not to.

The son said he and his girlfriend only needed to stay there for the night before returning to New York in the morning, according to deputies. Deputies explained to the mother that due to her son being a resident at the home, he has the right to have guests over. Deputies advised the son and his girlfriend to stay in his room for the remainder of the night to avoid anything further.

We’re told deputies left the scene but were called back to the same house at 12:20 a.m. The same situation happened, deputies explained to Lamb her son has the right to have guests and mentioned that if she continued to call, then enforcement action would be taken.

Deputies were called again at 4:49 a.m. in reference to Lamb calling 911 on her son. Lamb left the home before deputies arrived but when she returned home at 5:17 a.m. , she was placed into custody.

Lamb was arrested for misuse of 911 and booked into the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE NEWS: Mom of woman mauled by dogs expected to see owner in court for first time

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.