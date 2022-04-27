Advertisement

Deputies ask for publics help to find stolen tractor

John Deere Tractor Stolen
John Deere Tractor Stolen(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a John Deere Series 3 Lawn Tractor was stolen from JC Sports on Clemson Boulevard.

Deputies said they responded to the scene during the morning hours of April 18. An employee told deputies that the tractor was stolen sometime overnight. They added that the tractor is worth around $25,000.

According to deputies, evidence showed that a man possibly connected to the incident was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-718-1052. People can also leave anonymous tips by submitting them to Crimestoppers online at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com or the free P3 app..

