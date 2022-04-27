Advertisement

Two injured during shooting, deputies searching for suspect

Shooting near Valentine Road in Greenville Co.
Shooting near Valentine Road in Greenville Co.(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies are responding to a shooting near Valentine Street.

Deputies said they responded to the scene at around 6:10 p.m. After they arrived, they found a juvenile female suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. According to deputies, a second victim from this incident was later found at the hospital. The status of either of these victims is currently unknown.

Deputies and Greenville County K9s are currently tracking a suspect.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

