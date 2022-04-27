Mom of woman mauled by dogs expected to see owner in court for first time

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a woman who lost both her arms in a vicious dog attack said she has a long way to go but have survived this incident for a reason.

Kyleen Waltman has been in the hospital fighting for her life since she was mauled by three dogs on March 21. Her family continues to give updates on her GoFundMe.

Here’s the latest update on Kyleen’s status:

“Kyleen went through surgery good. Her left leg is giving not only her but the doctors a fit. The infection in it is the same infection that she has had throughout her whole body, but for some reason the infection in her leg they can’t stop from spreading. So they are going to leave the pump on it for a little while longer. Ok, we thought her right shoulder was going to be good and they were able to fit it with a prosthetic, well yesterday they found an infection in the bone and had to remove more of the bone. So now she will not be able to have regular prosthetics on either shoulder. The doctors have told Kyleen once again about her arms and about most of the damage the dogs had done. She is now fully aware of the situation. She still has a long way to go. She has survived this for a reason. So through prayers and Jesus Christ she will prevail. Kyleen has came a long way from where she was a month ago, till now.. And our family is very thankful for all of you for everything that you all have done to help not only Kyleen through this but, also her family. We will never be able to repay you all back for everything. SO WE THANK EACH AND EVERYONE OF YA’LL.”

The family mentioned that the owner of the dogs who attacked Kyleen, Justin Minor, is expected to appear back in court on Thursday, April 28.

“I ask that you all pray for my mama when she sees [Minor] face-to-face for the first time since the accident and that everything goes accordingly,” said Kyleen’s sister in the update.

