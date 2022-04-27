Juvenile sent to hospital following shooting in Upstate

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that sent a juvenile victim to the hospital on Tuesday night.

Officers said the shooting occurred near the Friendship Court Apartments on Mauldin Street.

According to officers, the victim was shot in the thigh area and is being treated in the emergency room. They added that they don’t currently know their condition.

A possible juvenile suspect fled the scene but has since been detained.

This is a developing situation. We will update this story as officials release more information.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.