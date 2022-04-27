Laurens District 55 raising money for firearm dogs

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County School District 55 is working to create a safer environment for students within their schools by raising money for K-9′s that search for firearms on campus grounds.

The school district started a GoFundMe to get two article dogs, one for the Sheriff’s Office and one for the police department, that will be used on any of the campuses on a random date and time.

District officials say the goal is to deter anyone from bringing weapons to school. Recently, there were two separate occasions where a student brought a gun to school within Laurens District 55.

The cost of each K-9 is just under $10,000, according to the GoFundMe. This includes a fully trained dog, 20 on-site training sessions and lodging for the handler, leashes, and other training materials.

Laurens District 55 said if they surpass their goal in donations, the rest of the money will go toward gun safety curriculum for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

We’re told the article dogs will also be used by law enforcement to help find firearms at a crime scene and use them within the community at large events like squealing in the square or possible bomb threats.

