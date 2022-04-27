Advertisement

Marshall Tucker Band to perform in downtown Spartanburg

Marshall Tucker Band performs the National Anthem at the CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium...
Marshall Tucker Band performs the National Anthem at the CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 11, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)(Al Wagner | Al Wagner/Invision/AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marshall Tucker Band is set to return to Spartanburg later this year as part of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD Synnex.

According to officials, the band is scheduled to play at Morgan Square in Downtown Spartanburg on June 7, 2022. The concert will be free for anyone who wants to attend!

The band’s performance was announced during the BMW Charity Pro-Am’s media day.

Those interested can also purchase VIP tickets to the concert at Ticket Sales.

The Marshall Tucker Band formed in Spartanburg in 1972 and recently celebrated their 50th anniversary as a band.

