Advertisement

Funeral arrangements announced for Newberry County deputy Janna Longshore

Deputy Sheriff Janna Longshore was with NCSO for more than five years and died of cancer,...
Deputy Sheriff Janna Longshore was with NCSO for more than five years and died of cancer, according to a Facebook post.(Newberry County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements were announced Friday, April 28, 2022 for Newberry County Deputy Janna Longshore.

Her family said the 29-year-old Longshore will have services at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022. They will take place at the Wiles Chapel at Newberry College.

She will be buried with police honors at Rosemont Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.

Her obituary says was a 2016 graduate of the SC Criminal Justice Academy and a 2021 graduate of Newberry College. A full reading can be found at the link here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one of its deputies Wednesday.

Deputy Sheriff Janna Longshore, 29, was with NCSO for more than five years and died of cancer, according to a Facebook post.

“She deeply loved her family, both blood and blue, and was committed to the people of Newberry County,” said officials.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Latest News

Caleb Kennedy appears virtually in bond court on Apr. 28.
Solicitor: American Idol star says he took vape hit, ‘started tripping’ before deadly crash
Disabilities group launches lawsuit over conditions in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Disabilities group launches lawsuit over conditions in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
Upstate forensics team seeks new technology
Upstate forensics division seeks new technology as violent crimes rise
Upstate forensics team seeks new technology
Upstate forensics team seeks new technology
Shooting near Valentine Road in Greenville Co.
Deputies looking for suspect who shot teens on ‘senior skip day’ at Greenville park