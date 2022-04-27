Funeral arrangements announced for Newberry County deputy Janna Longshore

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements were announced Friday, April 28, 2022 for Newberry County Deputy Janna Longshore.

Her family said the 29-year-old Longshore will have services at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022. They will take place at the Wiles Chapel at Newberry College.

She will be buried with police honors at Rosemont Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.

Her obituary says was a 2016 graduate of the SC Criminal Justice Academy and a 2021 graduate of Newberry College. A full reading can be found at the link here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one of its deputies Wednesday.

Deputy Sheriff Janna Longshore, 29, was with NCSO for more than five years and died of cancer, according to a Facebook post.

“She deeply loved her family, both blood and blue, and was committed to the people of Newberry County,” said officials.

