Newberry County deputy dies of cancer

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is remembering the life of a deputy sheriff who died from cancer.

Deputy Sheriff Janna Longshore was a more than five-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, according to the officials.

“She was loved by all. Janna was energetic and athletic with an infectious smile. She deeply loved her family, both blood and blue, and was committed to the people of Newberry County. We are heartbroken and extend our prayers to Janna’s family. The strife is o’er the battle done.”

The Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Wednesday morning.

