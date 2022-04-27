Advertisement

One dead following afternoon crash in Cherokee County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died on Tuesday afternoon following a crash on Battleground Road.

Coroner Dennis Fowler identified the victim as 24-year-old Luis Rodriguez from Cowpens.

Fowler released information regarding the crash in the following statement.

“Rodriguez was driving a 2007 Mazda south on Battleground Road at 3:45 p.m. when he crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Tundra traveling north head-on. Rodriguez was trapped in the wreckage and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pick-up truck was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for treatment. Rodriguez was wearing a seatbelt and the airbag on his vehicle did deploy. An autopsy will be performed Thursday as part of my ongoing investigation into the fatal crash,”

