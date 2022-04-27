Parents, school officials, talk safety and metal detectors at GCS Board meeting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a packed house at Tuesday night’s Greenville County Board of Trustees meeting, where the main topic on many parents’ minds was school safety.

“I’m asking on behalf of my child and parents of all other children that we consider having metal detectors in schools,” one parent said to board members in attendance.

Many parents, echoing that sentiment, saying they want action sooner rather than later.

“Up to this point, metal detectors have been the best idea that I’ve heard thus far,” said GCS parent of four Justice Richardson.

Richardson told FOX Carolina that the recent school shooting at Tanglewood Middle is still fresh in the minds of him and many other parents. It’s something he says makes him worry every morning when he sends his kids off to school.

“I don’t want you to lose your child just like I don’t want to lose mine,” he said. “No parent should have to go through that.”

For years, the debate around metal detectors has been circulating at the county level.

“We’re looking at all measures,” said GCS Board Chairman Roger Meek, when we asked him if officials would commit to putting metal detectors in schools.

In the past, the school district has said that they don’t believe meta detectors are a foolproof solution, adding that the best deterrent to guns on campus is for kids who see something or hear something to say something.

“We as a board have discussed it,” Meek said. “We’ve been discussing it for years, we’re not ready to make a statement on it yet.”

Some people who attended Tuesday night’s meeting, like community advocate Traci Fant, argue: why not just try out metal detectors on a small scale to see if they actually work?

“A pilot program would evaluate how metal detectors work from a logistical, training, and deterrent standpoint,” Fant told the Board.

Parents like Richardson add that they’re open to solutions other than metal detectors, but haven’t seen the district present a better alternative to eliminating the threat of guns.

“I want to see our elected leaders do what we elected them for, and protect our children,” he said. “I also want to see us as parents control our tempers, and use logic and sound wisdom to protect our children.”

Both Mecklenburg County in North Carolina and Richland School District 1 in the Midlands have established pilot programs recently to test the feasibility of metal detectors as a viable deterrent in schools. Many parents in Greenville County who we’ve spoken to believe that something like a pilot program could be a fair compromise for those hesitant about the idea.

The school district says all options are on the table as they evaluate how to best keep their students safe, adding that protecting students is a top priority of theirs. Stick with FOX Carolina for updates as this story develops.

