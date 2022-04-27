Police searching for missing teen who was last seen earlier this month

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department said officers are searching for Alexis Frady, a 16-year-old who went missing earlier this month.

Officers said she was last seen at around 9:00 p.m. on April 13 in Travelers Rest. She was wearing blue jeans, black Nike shoes and a black long sleeve Nike shirt with “Just do it” written in white and a red Nike checkmark.

Officers described her as 5′1″ and around 95 pounds. She has red/brown hair, green eyes and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information regarding Frady’s location is asked to contact the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536.

