Search continues for 9-year-old girl last seen in north Charlotte

Ka’Mya Yeldell was last seen at her home in the 1400 block of Samuel Street around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are seeking assistance in locating a 9-year-old girl in north Charlotte.

Ka’Mya Yeldell was last seen at her home in the 1400 block of Samuel Street around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a white and orange tie-dye shirt and shorts, and white crocs as shoes.

Yeldell might be emotionally upset and her family is concerned about her well-being.

Anyone with information on Ka’Mya Yeldell’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

