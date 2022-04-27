Snake sightings to pick up as weather starts getting warmer

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWFC) is warning residents that snake sightings will become more common as the weather in our area starts to get warmer.

Officials asked that if you see a snake, give it room and don’t be alarmed!

“Snakes are an important part of the ecosystem and help control the rodent, slug and insect populations,” said Jeff Hall, reptile conservation biologist with the Wildlife Commission. “There are many ways we can coexist with snakes, which is important because of 38 of North Carolina’s native snake species, ten are listed endangered, threatened or of special concern.”

Among the species threatened is the Northern pine snake, a large non-venomous snake usually between 4 and 5 feet long. They have a white or tan background color with dark brown or black markings that begin as solid messy blotches near the head. Anyone who sees a pine snake in the wild is asked to email pinesnake@ncwildlife.org. This message should include a photo, and information about the sighting.

“We are partnering with several organizations and agencies to conduct surveys in the areas where pine snakes have either been seen or areas with potentially good habitat,” stated Gabrielle Graeter, a conservation biologist with the Wildlife Commission. “It’s difficult to conserve a species when we don’t even know all the places it occurs. Assistance from citizens in recording and documenting the pine snake will be a huge help. Websites like HerpsofNC.org are great for helping people to identify snake species.”

Three venomous rattlesnakes (the timber, the pigmy and the Eastern diamondback) are also in decline and protected by the North Carolina Endangered Species Act. Anyone who sees these species is asked to contact officials at rattlesnake@ncwildlife.org.

According to officials, if you see a snake in your yard and want to move it, you can safely encourage it to leave by spraying it with a garden hose. You can also discourage snakes from hanging out by clearing up items such as piles of sticks or rocks. Keeping your lawn mowed, closing holes and sealing openings around your house can also keep snakes away.

If you have any questions regarding interactions with wildlife, you can contact the organization’s hotline at 866-318-2401 or emailing your question to HWI@ncwildlife.org.

