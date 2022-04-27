Sunny Thursday ahead of rain chances for the weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Beautiful spring weather will continue Thursday and Friday, then we’ll be looking at showers and storms possible for the weekend.

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 40s. Thursday will be a lot like Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s for the Upstate and near 70 in the mountains under sunny skies.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs staying in the low to mid 70s. Rain could creep in late Friday evening into the overnight, mainly for the mountains.

Spotty rain is possible Saturday as our pattern becomes unsettled. The best chance for that will be late day. Sunday brings mostly dry conditions in the morning, then a few afternoon showers and storms.

Rain chances continue into next week.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.