Upstate family holds golf fundraiser for Alzheimer’s

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville family is raising money and awareness in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

It’s in honor of Belle Cheney, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 52 in 2019.

Her family is combining their love of golf and their wife and mom for the first ever Belle Classic.

“People see like, I guess, really the struggles of it but events like these we can kind of make memories from them. Especially with our mom coming out and experiencing it too,” said Belle’s Son Jack.

Dozens came to 3′s Greenville Golf & Grill to celebrate Belle and others battling Alzheimer’s.

“Over the last couple of years, I’ve realized that there are so many people in our community that battle this disease,” said Belle’s Husband Jake.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with the disease, and an estimated 200,000 were diagnosed before they turned 65 years old.

In South Carolina, there are nearly 200,000 caregivers.

“To really raise awareness around Alzheimer’s, but also caregivers,” said Jake.

The Cheneys are partnering with Kristyn Dees, who run the Boston Marathon last week, to raise $20,000 in honor of her own father, who is battling Alzheimer’s.

“The reason I was running, it was about my dad. It was about Belle and friends and family who care about Alzheimer’s,” said Dees.

Belle’s family says she is in a good place currently, but the disease has progressed.

“The people around the person with Alzheimer’s is just as important and going through almost just as much as the actual person with Alzheimer’s,” said her daughter Piper.

The Cheneys raised more than $7,000 from the golf fundraiser.

Combined with what Dees raised, that number is more than $22,000. All of which will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Cheney’s hope they can continue to put on the event each year in the future.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.