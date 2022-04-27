Upstate firefighters help first responders overseas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters helping firefighters. A group of Upstate first responders will soon be taking off to the Dominican Republic

to give fire stations lifesaving equipment.

Inside the Boiling Springs Fire District station sits thousands of pounds of crates that will be flown over by the Air Force. The fire station has been gathering the equipment, fire nozzles, air packs, fire boots and more to donate. Chief Steve Graham said this is not paid by taxpayers. Instead, firefighters use their own time and money to make a difference for a brotherhood.

“I would say the fire hose is the hardest thing to pack because it weighs so much,” Alex Wrennall said.

Wrennall is a lieutenant and is heading up the project by gathering the supplies and donations on his own time. “We work 48, 96, so I’ll work my two days here, and the day that I get off, I will spend either a half-day or a full day just, either going through equipment, reorganizing, picking up pallets.”

Chief Graham and Battalion Chief Gary Rogers have seen up close and personal how this equipment can spark emotion in seconds once it lands in the Dominican.

“The chief, just this big strong man, standing out in the middle of the Air Force Base, and tears going down his cheeks. He saw that airplane landing and open up with all of that. I remember him looking at us and saying, ‘This is all for us! This is all for us!’ That picture of chief showing that kind of emotion. That made me say, ‘I’ll do this again.”

That’s the plan this year, to return at the end of May and not only drop off the equipment but train the first responders on how to use it.

