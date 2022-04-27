Advertisement

Upstate officers in standoff with suspect after alleged assault

Standoff with officers in Greenville
Standoff with officers in Greenville(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are working to detain a suspect after they responded for an alleged assault.

Officers said they were called out to the area for a reported assault. However, the suspect refused to come out for them.

This is a developing situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

