2 arrested after deputies find 4.3 pounds of meth during house search

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people were arrested after deputies found more than four pounds of meth and other drugs during a search of a house, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a search warrant on Gun Club Road in Bostic, North Carolina after a lengthy investigation.

Deputies were investigating Brian Michael Whitener for selling and distributing large amounts of fentanyl and meth, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Michael Whitener (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

During the search, they found the following:

4.3 pounds of meth

21 grams of powder fentanyl

20 grams of marijuana

4 oxycodone pills

4 hydrocodone pills

3 alprazolam pills

3 morphine pills

2 buprenorphine pills

$250 in U.S. Currency

Deputies say they arrested Whitener for trafficking meth, trafficking fentanyl, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and simple possession schedule II, III.

He is being held under a $1 million bond.

They go on to say they also arrested Destiny Nicole McDaniel. She was charged with trafficking meth, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II, and simple possession schedule III. McDaniel is being held under a $200,000 bond, according to deputies.

Destiny Nicole McDaniel (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

