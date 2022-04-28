Amber Alert canceled, 4-year-old in Georgia found safe

Advertisement

By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) - A missing 4-year-old girl in Georgia has been found safe and a suspect is in custody, police said Thursday.

The Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, has been canceled for Valery Molina.

Police said she was abducted by Alfred Molina. Snellville police posted to Facebook that she was safe soon after the alert went out.

Anyone with additional information can contact Snellville police at 404-731-2713 or call 911.

