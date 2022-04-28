Advertisement

Asheville PD looking for answers in 2020 homicide case of Kanize Jackson

Kanize Jackson
Kanize Jackson(Asheville Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is still looking for answers in a 2020 homicide case where a young man was gunned down in front of his family home.

On August 5, 2020, Kanize Jackson was 20-years-old when someone shot him on Buffalo Street around 7:22 p.m., according to the department.

Investigators said they are several people within the community who have knowledge of what happened that night on Buffalo Street and they need those people to speak up,

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

MORE NEWS: Officials add extra officers to Dorman High after threats written on walls

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shooting near Valentine Road in Greenville Co.
Deputies looking for suspect who shot teens on ‘senior skip day’ at Greenville park
Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload
Blue Bell announces new ice cream flavor
SC House elects next Speaker
SC House unanimously elects next Speaker
Caleb Kennedy appears virtually in bond court on Apr. 28.
Solicitor: American Idol star says he took vape hit, ‘started tripping’ before deadly crash