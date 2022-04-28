Asheville PD looking for answers in 2020 homicide case of Kanize Jackson

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is still looking for answers in a 2020 homicide case where a young man was gunned down in front of his family home.

On August 5, 2020, Kanize Jackson was 20-years-old when someone shot him on Buffalo Street around 7:22 p.m., according to the department.

Investigators said they are several people within the community who have knowledge of what happened that night on Buffalo Street and they need those people to speak up,

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

