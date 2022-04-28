Advertisement

Blue Bell announces new ice cream flavor

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload
Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload(Blue Bell Creamery)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new flavor of Blue Bell ice cream is hitting grocery shelves Thursday.

“Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload” is milk chocolate ice cream with pieces of chocolate peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.

The new Blue Bell flavor comes in half gallons and for a limited time, it will be available in pint sizes.

