Deputies reportedly find $70,000 worth of stolen items in Upstate man’s home

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after deputies allegedly found stolen items in an Upstate man’s residence.

Deputies said they responded to 203 Gordon Circle in Anderson on April 21, 2022, to execute a search warrant for the property and residence of Casey Dean Standard.

According to deputies, they recovered around $70,000 worth of stolen property during their search.

Standard was taken into custody and charged with the following.

Two counts of Receiving Stolen Goods greater than $10,000

Two Counts of Receiving Stolen Goods greater than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Operation of a Chop Shop

Two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance

