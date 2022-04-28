Advertisement

Police searching for missing 11-year-old in Greenville County

Jamoris Boyd, 11
Jamoris Boyd, 11(Greenville Police Department)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old, according to the Greenville Police Department.

According to police, at about 2:30 p.m. Jamoris Boyd, 11, was last seen getting off the school bus at Reserves at Cavalier Apartments.

Police say he was wearing blue jeans, black-rimmed glasses, and black tennis shoes with a white bottom.

If anyone has information on his location, call police at 864-271-5333.

