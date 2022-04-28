Early voting for N.C. primary starts Thursday. Here’s what you need to know:

Advertisement

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Early voting for the 2022 North Carolina primary elections starts Thursday, April 28.

During early voting, voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county and would-be voters may same-day register and vote. Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live.

Unsure if you are registered? Find out here.

2022 candidate list

Voters should keep in mind that the busiest early voting days are typically the first two and last two days, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. This year that would be April 28-29 and May 13-14.

Once you’re done voting, you can see that your vote was counted in the “Your Absentee Ballot” section of the Voter Search database. Under North Carolina law, all early votes by mail or in-person are considered absentee votes.

Early voting ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.

If you choose to wait, you can vote on election day on May 17 at your precinct.

