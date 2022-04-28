LIVE: Fallen Officer Drew Barr’s funeral

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS will be live with team coverage of fallen Cayce police officer Drew Barr’s funeral.

Officer Barr, whose watch ended Sunday, April 24, 2022 when he was shot and killed in the line of duty, had spent time as a firefighter, EMT and police officer. He was laid to rest in his hometown of Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina.

The family said they will have visitation hours between 3:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Batesburg-Leesville High School located at 600 Summerland Avenue, Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina 29006.

His graveside service will be held after the service at Mt. Ebal Baptist Church located at 5 Lion Loop, Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina 29006.

If you’re looking for ways to donate to Barr’s family, there’s one approved GoFundMe, operated by Jason Flynt.

An overhead shot of vehicles arriving for Officer Barr's funeral services. (WIS News 10)

Safe travels to #ColumbiaPDSC officers as they drive to Batesburg-Leesville to pay their last respects to @CaycePD Officer Barr during his funeral service. Sending heartfelt condolences to everyone who loved him. pic.twitter.com/6sXdERQ803 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 28, 2022

The family also asks that you make a donation to the Steel Paws Event, which benefits K9 programs in the region. That event is at Steel Hands on Foreman Street in Cayce on Saturday from 1 to 6 P.M.

The program for his celebration of life includes a Presentation of Colors, followed by songs, speakers and a eulogy. It will conclude with the Retiring of Colors before a graveside service.

Speakers include an opening prayer my Youth Minister and Pastor Mark Williams. Speakers include Senator Nikki Setzler and Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan. The Eulogy will be delivered by Evan Antley and Donna Boozer.

Closing remarks will be delivered by Williams.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.